China vows ‘firm and forceful’ response to US tariffs threat

China’s government has vowed to take “firm and forceful measures” as the US threatened to expand tariffs to thousands of Chinese imports such as fish sticks, apples and French doors, the latest salvo in an escalating trade dispute that threatens to chill global economic growth. Chinese ministers gave no details, but they have plenty of options to retaliate that could extend beyond additional tariffs on US imports. There are fears that Beijing could attempt to disrupt operations of American car makers, retailers and others that see China as a key market. The spiralling conflict stems from Washington’s complaint that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology and concerns that plans for state-led development of Chinese champions in robotics and other fields might erode American industrial leadership.

China has vowed to retaliate in its escalating trade war with the US Credit: AP

A possible second round of tariff hikes announced on Tuesday by the US Trade Representative targets a 200 billion dollar (£150 billion) list of Chinese goods. That came four days after Washington added 25% duties on 34 billion dollars (£25 billion) of Chinese goods, with Beijing responding by increasing taxes on the same amount of American imports. The abrupt escalation is “totally unacceptable”, the Chinese commerce ministry said. It added Beijing would take unspecified “necessary counter-measures” to protect its “core interests”. Asked what Beijing would do, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying gave no details but said: “We will take firm and forceful measures.” The USTR, the federal agency that oversees international trade policy and negotiations, said it is responding to Beijing’s decision to retaliate instead of changing its policies.

A woman and a child pass Chinese brands of flat screen TVs on display at a hypermarket in Beijing Credit: AP