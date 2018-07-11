‘Dissidents were responsible’ for automatic gunfire at police in Londonderry

Dissident republican terrorists were responsible for a volley of automatic gunfire on police in Londonderry on Tuesday, the PSNI have said. In a fourth night of violence, six shots were fired at officers close to the city’s famous walls. None of the officers were injured and the bullets were found both in the walls themselves and nearby trees. It is believed the shots were automatic gunfire which came from the vicinity of the Bogside Inn. Around 16 petrol bombs and five paint bombs were also thrown close to the walls and at police patrols. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The Terrorism Investigation Unit has started investigations into the incident. District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said they believe dissident republicans fired the shots, and engineered the recent disorder. “Officers who were in the city last night to deliver a community safety operation are wakening up this morning trying to come to terms with what could have been. “We are offering them every support,” he said.

“It is quite clear that this attack was carried out by violent dissident republicans who we believe engineered the disorder we have seen in the city over the last number of nights. “While this is a serious and disturbing escalation it will not deter us from doing our job and that is protecting the people of this district.” Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley led condemnation of the incident.

“Anyone, who was in this part of the city, at this time, including children or young people could have been killed,” she said. “This murderous attack has to be condemned by all right-thinking individuals. “I would call on all people of influence within the community to continue their efforts to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions. “Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact the police. “We will continue to work with the police to keep people safe.”

