England fans confident it’s coming home ahead of World Cup semi-final

Just three words seemed to be on the lips of England fans who have travelled to Russia for the Three Lions’ clash with Croatia.

Supporters who had stayed at home for the early stages of the tournament have flocked to get a piece of the action as Gareth Southgate’s men chase a first World Cup final in 52 years.

And spirits were high in central Moscow as fans sang and cheered late into the night on the eve of the biggest game in nearly three decades – a first World Cup semi-final since Italia 90.

The immortal line from the Baddiel and Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) has moved beyond a social media trend to become a mantra for fans who are desperate to see an end to the years of hurt.

Across the UK, pubs, bars, gardens and public parks are getting ready to host huge World Cup parties – with police warning fans not to “overstep the line” with any celebrations in light of the excesses following Saturday’s quarter-final victory.

Around 30,000 people are expected in London’s Hyde Park, where a special screening has been organised.