Football is definitely coming home, says Harry

England were given a boost ahead of their crucial World Cup match when the Duke of Sussex declared football was coming home as he met Ireland’s president.

As the country geared up for England’s biggest night of football in decades, Harry helped rally manager Gareth Southgate’s team as they prepared to face Croatia in the semi-final.

The duke, who is visiting Dublin with his wife, was asked by a reporter if “football was coming home” – the chant from the hugely popularly Three Lions anthem.