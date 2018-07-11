Guard of Honour and tea with the Queen for Trump

US President Donald Trump will be treated to a Guard of Honour when he meets the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch will meet the American leader and First Lady Melania Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the historic Berkshire royal residence on Friday.

A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, will give a Royal Salute and the US national anthem will be played.

The Queen and Mr Trump will inspect the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past.