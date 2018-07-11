Harry urges action on modern-day crises as he visits Famine memorial

The Duke of Sussex has told a Famine memorial sculptor that the event of the past “is happening all around us today”.

Harry was speaking to Rowan Gillespie, creator of the Famine Memorial in Dublin, when he said that people today should be looking at “what we’re not dealing with”.

The statues at Dublin’s docklands commemorate the Great Famine of the mid-19th Century.

The duke and duchess were heckled during their visit to the memorial on Wednesday as they listened to Mr Gillespie explain the history of the famine and the meaning behind the statues.