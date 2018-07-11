Heathrow immigration desks ‘must not be abandoned during England semi-final’

The boss of the UK’s busiest airport has warned that immigration desks should not be abandoned by border officials again when England play in the World Cup semi-final.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye claimed a “lack of staffing” during England’s second round game against Colombia on July 3 led to long queues with some arriving passengers at Terminal 4 forced to wait three hours before being processed.

Despite 28 immigration officers being on duty, just 11 desks were manned which is half the typical number, Mr Holland-Kaye stated in a letter to Paul Lincoln, head of Border Force.

“This seems to me to be a failure of leadership,” he wrote.

“Please can I have your written assurance that we will not see a repeat of these events in any terminal on Wednesday evening.”

When a terminal is as congested as Terminal 4 was on July 3 it is a “serious health and safety hazard”, according to Mr Holland-Kaye, which can only be alleviated by holding arriving passengers on planes until queues subside.