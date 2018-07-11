How the Brexiters revolt will play out, probably

This is how it will go.

T May will suffer the drip-drip for days of further resignations from government and party by True Brexiters disappointed with her Chequers plan for the UK's future relationship with the EU.

The Brexiters will then dissect Thursday's 100-page White Paper on the minutiae of her plans to enforce EU rules for goods and food production and consumption, and to collect EU tariffs - and will "prove" through the medium of legal exegesis that she is betraying the result of the referendum, that she is turning us into an EU "colony" (in Johnson's inflammatory depiction).

Then, next week, the former foreign secretary will presumably give the resignation speech in the Commons, to which he is entitled, and call for the yeomen and yeowomen of Merrie England (and Britain) to turn ploughshares into swords and repulse this subjugation by Brussels at the hands of their vassals in Whitehall and Downing Street.