ICO intends to fine Facebook £500,000 for breaching Data Protection Act

Britain’s data watchdog intends to fine Facebook £500,000 for breaches of the Data Protection Act.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the social media giant broke the law by failing to safeguard people’s information and failing to be transparent about how people’s data was harvested by others.

Facebook, with Cambridge Analytica, has been the focus of the ICO’s investigation since February when evidence emerged that an app had been used to harvest the data of 50 million Facebook users around the world.

The total is now estimated at 87 million, the ICO said.

In March 2017, the ICO began looking into whether personal data had been misused by campaigns on both sides of the UK’s 2016 EU referendum.

It later launched an investigation that included political parties, data analytics companies and major social media platforms.

The progress report on Wednesday gives details of some of the organisations and individuals under investigation, as well as enforcement actions so far.