  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: England agony as Three Lions miss out on World Cup final

England fans watch the game at Nottingham Castle (David Davies/PA) Photo:

England fans reacted with dismay as the Three Lions missed out on the chance of reaching the World Cup final.

Croatia rallied to prevent Gareth Southgate’s men reaching the country’s first final in 52 years, winning 2-1 in extra time.

It’s a familiar sight Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
Hopes dashed – but pride intact Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
  • 'I've never felt more united': Fans react on Brighton beach
It never gets any easier Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
  • 'We got to the semi final!' - Fans react in Castlefield, Manchester
Scenes at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester Credit: Martin Rickett/PA
Fans react at the Henley Festival Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
  • It was all too much for these fans in Peterborough
The disappointment was clear in Nottingham Credit: David Davies/PA
  • Most in Croydon's Box Park praised the team's effort
Emotions ran high in Hyde Park Credit: Victoria Jones/PA
Commiserations in Hyde Park Credit: Victoria Jones/PA