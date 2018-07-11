- ITV Report
-
In Pictures: England fans roar for Three Lions
Thousands of England fans have gathered at venues across the country to cheer on the Three Lions in their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
The Lightning Seeds began the sporting celebration at Hyde Park, London, singing the anthem that has been sweeping the nation.
As England took the lead with a goal from Kieran Trippier, fans around the UK erupted in unison.
Here's a snapshot of their reactions.
- London
- Peterborough
- Sunderland
- Nottingham
- Manchester
As Croatia scored an equaliser England fans' cheers turned to groans.
- Southwark, London
- Chistlehurst, London
- Leeds
- Cornwall
- Nottingham
- Ramsgate