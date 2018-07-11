In Pictures: England fans roar for Three Lions

Thousands of England fans have gathered at venues across the country to cheer on the Three Lions in their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

The Lightning Seeds began the sporting celebration at Hyde Park, London, singing the anthem that has been sweeping the nation.

As England took the lead with a goal from Kieran Trippier, fans around the UK erupted in unison. Here's a snapshot of their reactions.

London

Peterborough

Sunderland

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Nottingham

Fans at Nottingham Castle. Credit: PA

Manchester

Cheers to the Three Lions from Castlefield Bowl, Manchester. Credit: PA

As Croatia scored an equaliser England fans' cheers turned to groans.

Southwark, London

Fans in Flat Iron Square, south London. Credit: PA

Disbelief echoed by hundreds of Three Lions' fans. Credit: PA

One Henley Festival-goer daring to peek at the game. Credit: PA

Chistlehurst, London

Pensioners watching the World Cup in Chistlehurst, London. Credit: PA

Leeds

Millennium Square in Leeds was packed Credit: Henry Clare/PA

Cornwall

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Nottingham

Nottingham Castle fans' joy quickly dissipating after seeing England lose their lead. Credit: PA

Ramsgate