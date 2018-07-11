Advertisement

In Pictures: England fans roar for Three Lions

Fans cheer in London’s Hyde Park. Photo: PA

Thousands of England fans have gathered at venues across the country to cheer on the Three Lions in their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

The Lightning Seeds began the sporting celebration at Hyde Park, London, singing the anthem that has been sweeping the nation.

As England took the lead with a goal from Kieran Trippier, fans around the UK erupted in unison.

Here's a snapshot of their reactions.

  • London
  • Peterborough
  • Sunderland

  • Nottingham
Fans at Nottingham Castle. Credit: PA
  • Manchester
Cheers to the Three Lions from Castlefield Bowl, Manchester. Credit: PA

As Croatia scored an equaliser England fans' cheers turned to groans.

  • Southwark, London
Fans in Flat Iron Square, south London. Credit: PA
Disbelief echoed by hundreds of Three Lions' fans. Credit: PA
One Henley Festival-goer daring to peek at the game. Credit: PA
  • Chistlehurst, London
Pensioners watching the World Cup in Chistlehurst, London. Credit: PA
  • Leeds
Millennium Square in Leeds was packed Credit: Henry Clare/PA
  • Cornwall

  • Nottingham
Nottingham Castle fans' joy quickly dissipating after seeing England lose their lead. Credit: PA
  • Ramsgate
Pupils and staff at Minster Church of England Primary School in Ramsgate – complete with waistcoats in honour of Gareth Southgate. Credit: PA