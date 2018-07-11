It’s real! Boy tugs on Harry’s beard as royals wow Ireland

Cheeky youngsters stole the show as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Dublin, with one young boy pulling Harry’s beard and another reaching out to touch Meghan’s hair. As the royal couple toured Croke Park, where they were saw a display of Gaelic sports, Harry leaned in to say hello to Dylan Mahon, who grabbed the smiling prince’s beard, as Meghan covered her mouth laughing. Harry grimaced in mock pain and told the four-year-old, from Grange Rath, in Co Meath: “You might have a beard soon, you never know.” A second boy touched Meghan’s hair as her head was turned away, causing her to spin round in surprise.

A boy reaches out to touch Meghan’s hair during the visit to Croke Park Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The youngster then appeared to touch her face, and as Harry wagged his finger at him in comic disapproval, the boy covered his mouth. No-one seemed to mind the breaking of royal protocol on the second part of their two-day visit to Ireland. The couple spoke to young children about their involvement in sport and what it meant to them playing in Croke Park. Nine-year-old Caoimhe McMenanmin, from Co Donegal, spent some minutes taking the couple through the rules of Gaelic football. “It was exciting to meet them, but I was nervous,” she said. Cara Leonard, 12, from Co Tyrone, said: “They are just like normal people, I was surprised. “I told them it meant everything to play in Croke Park.” Eight-year-old Tom Whooley, from Clonakilty in Co Cork, said it was really exciting to meet Harry and Meghan. “They shook my hand and Harry asked can I please have a feel of your hurly and then he said it’s quite light,” he said.

Harry and Megan meet youngsters as they watch traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park Credit: Chris Jackson/PA