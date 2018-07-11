Labour’s bid to dock ‘deplorable’ McVey’s pay defeated in the Commons

Labour’s bid to force the Government to dock the pay of Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey has been voted down by MPs.

The motion to “sanction” Ms McVey, by freezing her pay for four weeks after she misled MPs over the Government’s flagship welfare reforms, was defeated by 305 votes to 268.

Amid hostile scenes in the chamber, Ms McVey was urged to halt the rollout of the benefit, as Labour sought to “sanction” the Cabinet minister for her handling of Universal Credit, which has included a public row with Whitehall’s spending watchdog, the National Audit Office (NAO).

Shadow work and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood, opening an opposition day debate, told MPs: “Her approach was shockingly complacent – as if oblivious to the hardship so many people are suffering.

“The Secretary of State repeatedly claims her department is testing and learning, but this testing and learning is using people as guinea pigs – this is unacceptable. Where is the dignity?”

She called on Ms McVey to halt UC and put forward a “credible plan to fix its many failings before many more people suffer”.

The Cabinet minister defended the system, and asked Labour to apologise for comments previously made by shadow chancellor John McDonnell who recounted a comment he heard at a public meeting in which someone said she should be “lynched”.