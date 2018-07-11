Gary Lineker, Chris Evans and Graham Norton top BBC salary list dominated by men

The BBC has published the earnings of some of its top talent – with Gary Lineker at the head of a list still dominated by men. The Match Of The Day host is the biggest earner, taking home between £1.75 million and £1,759,999. He replaces Chris Evans at the top, who is shown to be earning between £1.6 million and £1,669,999 for his Radio 2 Breakfast show. Last year’s accounts showed the Radio 2 Breakfast DJ took home up to £2,249,999 in the 12 months to April 2017 and his salary has been reduced since stepping down from Top Gear.

The top 10 published this year is made up of men, with Lineker and Evans followed by Radio 2 DJ Graham Norton, on up to £609,999 – not including payments for his TV chat show. The other big earners are also men – broadcasters Steve Wright, Huw Edwards, Jeremy Vine, Alan Shearer, Nicky Campbell, Nick Grimshaw and Stephen Nolan. The BBC argues that the list does not reflect the true balance of payments to men and women as salaries through BBC Studios, which is not funded by the licence fee and became a commercial entity, are not revealed. If included, they would feature payments to Claudia Winkleman for Strictly Come Dancing, Alex Jones for The One Show and Fiona Bruce for Antiques Roadshow.

It also says that changes to pay packets in recent months are also not reflected as the list is compiled from salaries up to April this year. There are women on the list who did not appear last year. Mary Berry’s salary is published this year, showing the former Great British Bake Off judge earns between £190,000 to £199,999 “for a range of programmes and series”. Women who are on the list of stars earning more than £150,000 this year and appear to have received pay rises include Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. Maitlis, who was absent last year despite co-host Evan Davis appearing, took home between £220,000 and £229,999.

Woman’s Hour host Jane Garvey, who has been outspoken in her criticism of the gender pay pay, is another new name and was paid between £150,000 and £159,000 for work which also includes programmes on 5 Live and episodes of Fortunately. Other female stars to appear this year include Newsbeat’s Tina Daheley, who was paid between £150,000 and £159,000, which also includes cover for BBC Breakfast and Victoria Derbyshire. This year’s report also features 5 Live Breakfast’s Rachel Burden, Europe editor Katya Adler and Scotland Editor and Sunday Politics journalist Sarah Smith. Over the last 12 months, the BBC has announced pay cuts for some of its male stars, including broadcasters John Humphrys, who had been paid more than £600,000, Vine, who was on more than £700,000, and Edwards, who was on more than £550,000. It was disclosed that Today host Humphrys’s salary would drop to below £300,000, Radio 5 Live star Campbell’s to below £350,000 and newsreader Edwards’s to below £500,000 – less than what has been published because the report only reflects the past financial year. Last year, BBC stars were able to see what their colleagues were paid when the corporation published salaries for 96 people for the first time. It catapulted the broadcaster into turmoil, with respected China editor Carrie Gracie resigning over unequal pay. On Wednesday, salaries were revealed in bands of £10,000 rather than last year’s £50,000, after discussions with the Government over transparency. The BBC also published the detail of which programmes its stars have worked on, which it hopes “will help ensure that more informed comparisons can be made”, a BBC source said.

