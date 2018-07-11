Loyalist bonfire torched early after judge ordered reduction in size

A controversial loyalist bonfire that a High Court judge had ordered to be reduced in size has been torched prematurely.

The huge pyre in east Belfast was set alight in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Bloomfield Walkway bonfire was one of hundreds across Northern Ireland due to be burned late on Wednesday night as part of the annual Battle of the Boyne commemorations.

But it was ignited almost 24 hours early amid a tense stand-off between police and loyalist youths.