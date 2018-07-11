Mary Berry among dozen new names on BBC salary list

There are 12 new names featured on this year’s list, eight of which are women, including former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry, Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, Woman’s Hour host Jane Garvey, Newsbeat’s Tina Daheley and Sarah Montague, who previously presented Today but now hosts The World At One.

Of this year’s 64-strong list, 22 of the names listed – all earning more than £150,000 – are women, representing just over a third (34%) of the total list.

The BBC’s annual report this year discloses the earnings of 64 people in total, down from 96 last year.

The additional three names are 5 Live Breakfast’s Rachel Burden, Europe editor Katya Adler and Scotland Editor and Sunday Politics journalist Sarah Smith.

The four new men on the list are Ian Wright, Amol Rajan, Fergal Keane and Simon Jack.

Berry’s salary, disclosed for the first time this year, shows she earns between £190,000 to £199,999 “for a range of programmes and series”.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman is listed as the highest earning woman on the list with earnings listed as between £370,000 – £379,999, while Gary Lineker is the top ranked male earner with earnings of between £1,750,000 – £1,759,999.

Winkleman’s figure includes work done on her weekly Radio 2 show and a BBC TV fee for “a range of programmes and series”.

Her salary is likely to be higher than what is listed, but her earnings for Strictly are not reflected due to fact the series is made by BBC Studios, and those figures have not been disclosed.

Maitlis is one of the new additions who appear to have received a salary rise and her earnings are listed as being between £220,000 – £229,999.

Garvey is listed with earnings of between £150,000 and £159,999 for work on programmes including 5 Live and BBC Radio 4’s Fortunately.

Newsbeat’s Daheley has listed earnings of between £150,000 and £159,999, which includes cover for BBC Breakfast and Victoria Derbyshire. Burden and Smith have the same earnings figure listed as Daheley, while Europe editor Adler gets between £170,000 and £179,999.

There are no women listed in any category above £500,000.