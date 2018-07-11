Masked contractors under police guard as they remove wood from bonfire sites

Riot police have escorted masked contractors as they removed wood from two contentious loyalist bonfire sites in Belfast. Authorities moved in at two sites in the east of the city amid fears of fire damage to homes. The Bloomfield Walkway and Cluan Place bonfires were among hundreds across Northern Ireland due to be burned by loyalists later on Wednesday as part of traditional “Eleventh night” celebrations to mark the 1690 victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne. Contractors with faces hidden removed excess wood from the Bloomfield Walkway site hours after a towering bonfire on the site was set alight prematurely.

The structure was set on fire amid a tense overnight stand-off between police and loyalist youths after a High Court judge ordered that it be dramatically reduced in size. Later on Wednesday workmen moved in to remove a huge bonfire constructed adjacent to a main road at nearby Cluan Place. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “The operations at Bloomfield Walk and Cluan Place are necessary to protect nearby buildings and residents who live in the areas.” Officers said rumours that wood would be removed at other sites were unfounded. The early ignition at Bloomfield happened after the judge’s decision at Belfast High Court on Tuesday evening. The bonfire has caused controversy in recent years due to its proximity to houses.

Police activity in east Belfast after a controversial loyalist bonfire was torched prematurely Credit: Rebecca Black/PA