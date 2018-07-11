Mastermind behind 1MDB looting has fled, Malaysian authorities say

Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, a suspect in the looting of Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB, has fled Macau to an unknown destination, police said. Malaysian authorities have been pursuing Low, known just as Jho Low, since a new government reopened investigations into the scandal. 1MDB was set up by former leader Najib Razak but it accumulated billions in debts, and authorities in the US, Switzerland and several other countries are investigating.

Riza Aziz, right, stepson of Malaysian former PM Najib Razak, arrives at Anti-Corruption Agency in Putrajaya Credit: AP

National police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said Macau authorities informed him two days ago that Low had fled the territory, but did not say where he went. Malaysia cancelled Low’s passport, but Mr Fuzi said Low could have several travel documents, making it tougher to trace him. Interpol has issued an arrest notice for Low at Malaysia’s request, and the police chief said he hoped to soon get news about Low’s whereabouts. US prosecutors allege that Low was a central figure in looting and laundering at least 4.5 billion dollars (£3.4 billion) from the fund. A friend of Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz, Low had no official role at 1MDB but had considerable influence over its dealings and was often in contact with Najib, according to the US justice department. Swiss attorney-general Michael Lauber said that the scandal could involve an estimated seven billion dollars (£5.8 billion) in fraud, far greater than the US figure.

Malaysia’s former deputy PM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, center, speaks to media outside Anti-Corruption Agency in Putrajaya Credit: AP