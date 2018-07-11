Meghan dazzles public in Dublin but admits she misses Suits

The Duchess of Sussex says she misses her hit US series Suits.

Meghan made the comment as she spoke to members of the public after visiting the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin.

In her last appearance on the Netflix show, her character Rachel Zane marries onscreen love interest Mike Ross.

In a nod to her own wedding to Harry, a band outside played Stand By Me as the newlyweds spoke to the public outside the museum.