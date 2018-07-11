Mother and young son found in wreckage of house after arson attack

The bodies of a mother and her four-year-old son have been found in the wreckage of a house fire.

Police launched a murder investigation and are treating the blaze as arson.

Officers were called to the scene in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on Tuesday shortly after 1am and the bodies – believed to be that of a 34-year-old woman who lived in the house and her son – were found in a first floor bedroom at noon on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

They are yet to be formally identified.