- ITV Report
Mother and young son found in wreckage of house after arson attack
The bodies of a mother and her four-year-old son have been found in the wreckage of a house fire.
Police launched a murder investigation and are treating the blaze as arson.
Officers were called to the scene in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on Tuesday shortly after 1am and the bodies – believed to be that of a 34-year-old woman who lived in the house and her son – were found in a first floor bedroom at noon on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.
They are yet to be formally identified.
A 26-year-old man – the woman’s partner who is not the father of the boy who was also in the property at the time of the fire – has been taken to hospital with burns and remains in an induced coma at this stage.
No-one has been arrested.
Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, said: “This is a dreadful incident and the worst fears have been realised.
“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the whole community at this time.”
Anyone with footage of the fire or any information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Druffield.