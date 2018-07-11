No deal Brexit could trigger electricity shock for NI

Northern Ireland could face an energy crisis if the UK crashes out of the EU without a withdrawal deal, according to reports.

Such a scenario could see thousands of electricity generators being requisitioned at short notice and positioned on barges in the Irish Sea to help keep the region going, a Whitehall document quoted by the Financial Times states.

An emergency operation could see equipment being brought back from places like Afghanistan, where the UK still has a military presence, the newspaper said.

The extreme situation could arise because Northern Ireland shares a single energy market with the Irish Republic.