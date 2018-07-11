Plea to ban Trump from Scottish Government-owned airport

Opposition leaders in Scotland have urged ministers to rule out the use of a Scottish Government-owned airport for Donald Trump’s visit. The US president is expected to travel north of the border on Friday, and is believed to be spending the weekend playing golf at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

Flying restrictions have been put in place around the resort and nearby Glasgow Prestwick Airport, which was bought by Scottish ministers in 2013. Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said the publicly owned facility should not be available to Mr Trump. The Scottish Government said ministers do not intervene on how the airport is run. In a joint statement, Mr Leonard and Mr Harvie said: “For Donald Trump to travel to Scotland with public assistance and ease when his travel ban has caused outrage and despair around the world would simply not be acceptable.

