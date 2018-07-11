PM Shinzo Abe visits flood-hit western Japan as deaths reach 176

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting a city hit by heavy rains as the government said 176 people have been confirmed dead.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said Mr Abe was visiting an evacuation centre in Kurashiki, a city where a river broke through an embankment and swept through residential areas, killing more than 40 people.

Tens of thousands of rescue and recovery workers and volunteers dug through the debris, as the search for dozens still missing enters its fifth day.

Record-setting rainfall caused severe flooding and landslides, toppling and burying homes across a wide swath. Most of the deaths were in Hiroshima and the surrounding area.

Resident Tatsumi Kanamori helped clear dirt from roads in a neighborhood in Hiroshima’s Asakita ward, where debris has cut off vehicle access.