Sainsbury’s names City grandee Martin Scicluna as new chairman

Sainsbury’s has confirmed City grandee Martin Scicluna will be the supermarket giant’s next chairman when David Tyler checks out next year. The chain announced in April that it had begun the search for a successor for Mr Tyler, who has served nearly nine years in the role. Sainsbury’s – which is pressing ahead with a £12 billion takeover of Big Four rival Asda – said Mr Scicluna will initially join the board as chairman-designate and non-executive director from November 1 this year and “work closely” with Mr Tyler for a handover before taking over at the helm around next March.

Outgoing chairman David Tyler will step down next March Credit: Sainsbury’s/PA

Mr Scicluna is currently also chairman of More Than owner RSA Insurance and holds the same role at property firm Great Portland Estates, although he is stepping down from the latter next spring. He has previously served on the board of a raft of firms, including Worldpay and Lloyds Banking Group, while he was chairman of Deloitte and a partner for 26 years. Dame Susan Rice – senior independent director at Sainsbury’s, who led the search – said Mr Tyler had been an “outstanding steward of Sainsbury’s” during his tenure. She said he has provided “invaluable strategic counsel and guidance”, in particular on the company’s takeover of Argos owner Home Retail Group and proposed Asda deal, which is currently being examined by the UK competition watchdog. She added: “Martin brings a breadth of experience and leadership and we look forward to welcoming him to the Sainsbury’s board at this pivotal time for the business.” Mr Tyler said: “I have greatly enjoyed my nine years as chairman of Sainsbury’s.

