Serious message behind giant Trump baby blimp, say demonstrators

Protesters who will fly a giant inflatable “Trump baby” near Parliament to coincide with the US president’s visit to the UK said the stunt has a serious message behind it. There is more to the 20-feet high balloon caricature – which depicts the leader as an angry infant wearing a nappy and clutching a mobile phone – than mockery, demonstrator Sheila Menon said. When the blimp flies in Parliament Square for two hours on Friday morning, organisers hope it can be a symbol for all those campaigning against the President’s controversial policies.

Ms Menon, who is part of a group who crowdfunded the balloon, said: “We know that behind the humour of this the Trump baby represents a whole multitude of campaigns and issues. “This isn’t just about mocking him. “This is actually about drawing attention to his fascist policies, policies that he’s putting into place like nobody’s business since he’s been in power. “Policies that are having very real impacts on real lives not just in the US but all over the world.”

The blimp will fly for two hours on Friday morning in London as Donald Trump visits the UK Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA