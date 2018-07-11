Terrible jail conditions seen as ‘the normal’, watchdog warns

Prison staff have become “inured” to conditions in jails that are unacceptable in 21st century Britain, a watchdog has warned. In a scathing critique, Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said drugs and violence remain rife across much of the estate in England and Wales. He highlighted how thousands of inmates are living in “squalid” and overcrowded cells, locked up for nearly 24 hours a day.

Publishing his annual report for 2017/18, Mr Clarke said: “I have seen instances where both staff and prisoners alike seem to have become inured to conditions that should not be accepted in 21st century Britain. “Terrible conditions that people seem to have lost the ability to recognise as not being good but also as not being bad. It’s just become the normal.” He said that over the year HM Inspectorate of Prisons documented some of its most disturbing ever findings. Inspectors at the rat-infested HMP Liverpool could not recall encountering worse conditions, HMP Nottingham was found to be “fundamentally unsafe” and the iconic Wormwood Scrubs had seemingly “intractable” problems.

