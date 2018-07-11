Trump pardons ranchers whose arson case sparked land debate

A father and son convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon have received pardons from US president Donald Trump. The move came years after the convictions of father Dwight and son Steven Hammond, whose case became a rallying cry for those who oppose federal control of public lands. The response led to the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge in rural Oregon for more than a month in 2016.

Some fear the pardons could encourage others to take over land controlled by the government. The Hammonds largely distanced themselves from the occupation and are part of a family known in the high desert of eastern Oregon for its generosity and community contributions. Lyle Hammond, another of Dwight Hammond’s sons, said his father and brother have been released from a federal prison south of Los Angeles but he did not know their whereabouts. “Our family is grateful to the president and all who worked to make this possible,” the Hammond family said in a statement. Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, a well-known figure in the battle over public land whose two sons led the Oregon occupation, welcomed the pardons, saying the Hammonds were victims of federal over-reach. Mr Bundy said: “Now we’ve finally got a president of the United States who is paying attention to what is going on.”

Jamie Rappaport Clark, president of the group Defenders of Wildlife, countered that the Hammonds had been convicted of arson, a serious crime. “Whatever prompted President Trump to pardon them, we hope that it is not seen as an encouragement to those who might use violence to seize federal property and threaten federal employees in the West,” Mr Clark said. Federal prosecutors painted sinister portraits of the Hammonds at their trial. Witnesses testified that a 2001 arson fire occurred shortly after Steven Hammond and his hunting party illegally slaughtered deer on federal Bureau of Land Management property. One said Steven Hammond handed out matches with instructions to “light up the whole country”, and another testified that Hammond barely escaped the flames. The fire burned 139 acres of public land and destroyed all evidence of the game violations, the US attorney’s office said.

