UK Weather Forecast: Patchy rain in the northwest tonight, but dry elsewhere.

Most places will have another warm evening with sunny spells, but rain will persist in northern Scotland. This will ease overnight and the rest of the UK will stay largely dry and mild. Skies will turn cloudy in eastern counties.

After a cloudy start for some, tomorrow will be warm and sunny apart from patchy cloud/drizzle in eastern Scotland and a few heavy showers affecting Wales and southwest England.

Friday warm with sunshine interspersed by heavy or thundery showers, mainly in the west. A windier and wetter weekend in the far northwest but mostly dry and very warm elsewhere.