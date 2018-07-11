UK Weather Forecast: Rain in parts of Scotland/Northern Ireland. Dry and warm elsewhere.

Northern/western Scotland and Northern Ireland will have a cloudy and wet morning with lighter rain later. After a cloudy start in the east, the rest of the UK will be mainly fine and warm though the odd shower is possible.

Most places will have another warm sunny evening but rain will persist in northern Scotland. This will ease overnight and the rest of the UK will stay dry and mild.

After a cloudy start for some, tomorrow will be warm and sunny apart from patchy cloud/drizzle in eastern Scotland and a few heavy showers affecting Wales and southwest England.

Friday warm with sunshine interspersed by heavy or thundery showers, mainly in the west. A windier and wetter weekend in the far northwest but mostly dry and very warm elsewhere.