US execution blocked after company objects to use of its drug

A US judge has effectively put the execution of a two-time killer on hold after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death. Clark County District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez disallowed the use of the drug in a ruling that came down less than nine hours before Scott Raymond Dozier, 47, was to be executed in Nevada with a three-chemical injection never before tried in the US. New Jersey-based Alvogen had urged the judge to block the use of its sedative midazolam, saying that Nevada illegally obtained the product through “subterfuge” and intended to use it for unapproved purposes. The pharmaceutical company raised concerns that the drug could lead to a botched execution, citing cases that seemingly went awry elsewhere around the country. Todd Bice, a lawyer for Alvogen, accused Nevada of deceptively obtaining the company’s drug by having it shipped to a pharmacy in Las Vegas rather than the state prison in Ely.

Scott Raymond Dozier confers with a lawyer involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas Credit: Ken Ritter/AP

He said Alvogen had sent a letter to state officials in April telling them it opposes the use of its products in executions, particularly midazolam. The judge ruled that based on that letter, Alvogen had a reasonable probability of winning its lawsuit, and she issued the temporary restraining order against the use of the drug. Judge Gonzalez set a hearing in the case for September 10. Alvogen said in a statement that it was pleased with the ruling and will continue to work through the legal system to ensure its products are not used in executions. A second pharmaceutical company, Sandoz, also raised objections at Wednesday’s hearing to the use of one of its drugs — the muscle-paralysing substance cisatracurium — in the execution. But the company did not immediately ask to formally join Alvogen’s lawsuit. A third company, Pfizer, last year demanded Nevada return the third drug intended for use in the execution, the powerful opioid fentanyl. But the state refused. Fentanyl, which has been blamed for deadly overdoses across the country, has not been used before in an execution. Jordan T Smith, an assistant Nevada solicitor general, countered at Wednesday’s hearing that Nevada did not put up a “smokescreen” or do anything wrong in getting the drugs.

