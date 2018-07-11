US officials miss court deadline to reunite immigrant families

US officials have failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to reunite dozens of immigrant children with their families after they were forcibly separated at the southern border. Late last month, District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego set a 14-day deadline to reunite youngsters under five with their parents and a 30-day deadline for older children.

Yeni Gonzalez, a Guatemalan mother who was separated from her three children at the border Credit: Craig Ruttle/AP

In trying to meet the first deadline, the government began with a list of 102 children potentially eligible to be reunited and whittled that down to 75 through screening that included DNA testing. Of those 75, Justice Department lawyers had told the court the government would guarantee 38 would be back with their parents by the end of Tuesday. They said an additional 17 could also join their parents if DNA results arrived and a criminal background check on a parent was completed by the end of the day.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, government lawyers told a federal judge the Trump administration would not meet the deadline for 20 other children under five because it needed more time to track down parents who have already been deported or released into the US. Mr Sabraw showed little appetite for giving more time to the government unless it could show good reasons in specific cases. “These are firm deadlines. They’re not aspirational goals,” the judge said. Asked about the missed deadline, Mr Trump said: “Well, I have a solution. Tell people not to come to our country illegally. That’s the solution.”

Protesters oppose the US border policy Credit: Genna Martin/seattlepi.com/AP