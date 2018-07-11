US proposes tariffs on 200bn dollars more in Chinese imports

The Trump administration is readying tariffs on another 200 billion dollars (£150 billion) in Chinese imports, ranging from burglar alarms to mackerel, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The Office of the US Trade Representative proposed 10% tariffs Tuesday on a list of 6,031 Chinese product lines.

The office will accept public comments and hold hearings on the plan between August 20-23 before reaching a decision after August 31, according to a senior administration official.

Last Friday, the US imposed 25%t tariffs on 34 billion dollars (£25 billion) in Chinese products, and Beijing responded by hitting the same amount of US imports.

The administration said the new levies are a response to China’s decision to retaliate against the first round of US tariffs.

President Donald Trump has threatened to tax as much as 550 billion dollars (£414 billion) in Chinese products – an amount that exceeds America’s total imports from China last year.

The United States complains that China uses predatory practices in a push to challenge American technological dominance. Chinese tactics, the administration says, include outright cybertheft and forcing US companies to hand over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market.