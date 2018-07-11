US stocks skid as trade war worsens with new tariff threats

Global stock indexes sank on Wednesday after the Trump administration released a list of 200 billion dollars in goods that could be hit with tariffs and China said it would retaliate.

The dollar spiked and big exporters plunged.

Companies that sell computer chips, oil, basic materials and heavy machinery dropped after the Trump administration proposed a 10% tax on a wide list of imports.

It is scheduled to make a decision on the potential tariffs after August 31.

China’s government said it will take “firm and forceful measures” if the new tariffs are enacted.

That response would likely include measures other than tariffs.

Mr Trump has threatened to put new taxes on almost everything the US imports from China.

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer for Cresset Wealth Advisors, said the tariffs can have big effects: A tariff on an import from one country can lead to broad price increases for similar items, and rising taxes and costs might cause companies to change their supply lines in less efficient ways.