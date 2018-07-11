UVF threatens disorder in east Belfast hours after July bonfires were removed

The UVF has threatened to “orchestrate and participate in serious disorder” in east Belfast, police have said. The threat follows a day of tension after contractors escorted by police officers cleared two bonfire sites. A significant police presence remained in place in parts of east Belfast on Wednesday night. Concerns had been raised over the safety of the pyres at Bloomfield Walkway and Cluan Place.

On Tuesday evening, a High Court judge ordered that the Bloomfield Walkway bonfire be reduced in height. Police moved into the area at around 5.30am on Wednesday, but loyalists set it alight before the material could be seized. The Cluan Place bonfire was cleared later on Wednesday. Hundreds of bonfires are set to be lit at midnight as part of a loyalist tradition to mark the anniversary of the Protestant King William’s victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

A bonfire outside a Holiday Inn in Belfast Credit: Niall Carson/PA

The threat from the UVF is believed to be directed at police officers. Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said as a result of the threat, he is reviewing his resourcing plans. “Police have received information from the community which indicates that the East Belfast UVF intend to orchestrate and participate in serious disorder in East Belfast this evening directed against my officers,” he said. “I would strongly urge people to desist from engaging in any violent or criminal behaviour. “I would also appeal to those who have influence in this community to discourage people from taking part in any illegal activity.

“The safety of the public and my officers is of paramount importance and accordingly I will be reviewing my resourcing plans to ensure there is an appropriate and proportionate policing operation in place to deal with any disorder should it occur.” The PSNI has also confirmed that a viable pipe bomb has been found at a peace line in east Belfast. It follows reports of a loud bang at the barrier close to the loyalist Cluan Place area on Wednesday afternoon, where earlier a bonfire was removed by contractors under police protection. The remains of the device were found on the nationalist side of the peaceline on Clandeboye Drive.

A PSNI spokesman said: “The remnants of what is believed to be a viable pipe bomb type device have been found in Clandeboye Drive and we would ask for your patience and support as police work to make the area safe.” In Newtownards, Co Down a bus carrying passengers was hijacked by masked men, who were believed to have been carrying firearms.

A smoking bonfire in east Belfast Credit: Rebecca Black/PA