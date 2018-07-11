- ITV Report
-
Viable pipe bomb found in Belfast
Police have confirmed that a viable pipe bomb has been found at a peace line in east Belfast.
It follows reports of a loud bang at the barrier close to the loyalist Cluan Place area on Wednesday afternoon, where earlier a bonfire was removed by contractors under police protection.
The remains of the device were found on the nationalist side of the peaceline on Clandeboye Drive.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) remains at the scene.
A PSNI spokesman said: “The remnants of what is believed to be a viable pipe bomb type device have been found in Clandeboye Drive and we would ask for your patience and support as police work to make the area safe.”