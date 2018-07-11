- ITV Report
-
#WaistcoatWednesday: England fans suit up ahead of World Cup semi-final
Gareth Southgate's popularity has largely stemmed from his down-to-earth approach, but his choice of outfit for the World Cup has equally sent fans into a frenzy.
The England coach's repeat appearances in a waistcoat on the touchline has resulted in a spike in demand for the garment, with suppliers reportedly running low on stock.
M&S are said to have sent out special shipments to Russia.
Southgate's apparent fashion trailblazing has even culminated in the social media trend #WaistcoatWednesday.
Here are some of the best ones tweets:
- Pets show their style
- ITV teams get involved
- And it has even affected our food choices