Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

#WaistcoatWednesday: England fans suit up ahead of World Cup semi-final

Southgate's fashion choices have resulted in an unexpected spike in demand for waistcoats Credit: PA

Gareth Southgate's popularity has largely stemmed from his down-to-earth approach, but his choice of outfit for the World Cup has equally sent fans into a frenzy.

The England coach's repeat appearances in a waistcoat on the touchline has resulted in a spike in demand for the garment, with suppliers reportedly running low on stock.

M&S are said to have sent out special shipments to Russia.

Southgate's apparent fashion trailblazing has even culminated in the social media trend #WaistcoatWednesday.

Here are some of the best ones tweets:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Pets show their style

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • ITV teams get involved

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • And it has even affected our food choices

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.