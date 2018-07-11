WaistcoatWednesday: England fans suit up ahead of World Cup semi-final

Gareth Southgate's popularity has largely stemmed from his down-to-earth approach, but his choice of outfit for the World Cup has equally sent fans into a frenzy.

The England coach's repeat appearances in a waistcoat on the touchline has resulted in a spike in demand for the garment, with suppliers reportedly running low on stock.

M&S are said to have sent out special shipments to Russia.

Southgate's apparent fashion trailblazing has even culminated in the social media trend #WaistcoatWednesday.

