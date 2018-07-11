Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

William’s call to England: It’s coming home!

The Duke of Cambridge issues rallying call to the England team (PA) Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

The Duke of Cambridge has issued a rallying call to the England team ahead of their World Cup clash with Croatia, saying: “Come on England – it’s coming home!”

William, who is president of the Football Association, told the Three Lions the whole country is behind them ahead of the semi-final in Moscow.

William is president of the FA Credit: Nick Potts/PA

The duke said: “A new generation is enjoying the magic of this World Cup run.

“The whole country is right behind you tonight. Come on England – it’s coming home!”

William’s brother the Duke of Sussex also backed Gareth Southgate’s men ahead of England’s biggest night of football in 28 years.

Harry and Meghan with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Harry, who was visiting Dublin with wife Meghan, was asked by a reporter if “football was coming home” – the chant from the hugely popularly Three Lions anthem.

As Harry and Meghan posed for a picture with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, the duke replied laughing “most definitely”.