William’s call to England: It’s coming home!

The Duke of Cambridge has issued a rallying call to the England team ahead of their World Cup clash with Croatia, saying: “Come on England – it’s coming home!” William, who is president of the Football Association, told the Three Lions the whole country is behind them ahead of the semi-final in Moscow.

William is president of the FA Credit: Nick Potts/PA

The duke said: “A new generation is enjoying the magic of this World Cup run. “The whole country is right behind you tonight. Come on England – it’s coming home!” William’s brother the Duke of Sussex also backed Gareth Southgate’s men ahead of England’s biggest night of football in 28 years.

Harry and Meghan with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Credit: Joe Giddens/PA