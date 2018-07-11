- ITV Report
William’s call to England: It’s coming home!
The Duke of Cambridge has issued a rallying call to the England team ahead of their World Cup clash with Croatia, saying: “Come on England – it’s coming home!”
William, who is president of the Football Association, told the Three Lions the whole country is behind them ahead of the semi-final in Moscow.
The duke said: “A new generation is enjoying the magic of this World Cup run.
“The whole country is right behind you tonight. Come on England – it’s coming home!”
William’s brother the Duke of Sussex also backed Gareth Southgate’s men ahead of England’s biggest night of football in 28 years.
Harry, who was visiting Dublin with wife Meghan, was asked by a reporter if “football was coming home” – the chant from the hugely popularly Three Lions anthem.
As Harry and Meghan posed for a picture with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, the duke replied laughing “most definitely”.