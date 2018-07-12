7 things England fans need to do now that they’re out of the World Cup running

England’s players can be proud of what they achieved in Russia, but defeat to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final will be a sore spot for them for some time. While the players must regroup and rebuild, for the fans, football’s halted progress home, for this year at least, presents a difficulty – what do we do now? Here are seven suggestions. 1. Sell your final tickets or bite the bullet

When Kieran Trippier’s wonderful free kick hit the back of the net, a host of England fans made the same conclusion – and some followed through by buying a ticket for the final at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. One such person was comedian Rob Beckett, who summed it up and took it well.

2. Get Three Lions out of the charts

World Cup – Three Lions release – 1998 Credit: PA Archive

The Official Charts Company announced this week that Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ classic football song looks set to return to the top of the UK charts amid the footballing clamour. That would, of course, have been a beautifully apt sentiment had England been heading for a World Cup final, but now fans will be hoping not to hear it again for some time. Spare a thought for the poor DJ who has to play it on Friday. 3. Make some difficult decisions about tattoos

Whether it was Harry Maguire’s face or the entire team’s names, football-related tattoos were finding their way on to the skin of England fans at an incredible rate over the last few weeks. So now the bearers of this ink have a choice to make: wear it with pride or try to subtly keep it covered up. Yes, you could try and have it altered or removed – but the other option is to keep it as a reminder of a special few weeks. 4. Pull the England flags from the window

Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup 2015 – Pool A – Fiji v England – Twickenham Stadium Credit: Steven Paston/PA

St George’s Cross has adorned England’s streets, houses and cars in red and white at an accelerating rate since the World Cup tournament began – and rightly so. Some sheepish redecorating would be no bad thing now though. 5. Change your Twitter name

Some Twitter accounts with their England-themed name Credit: Twitter/Screengrab

“Come on England”, “It’s Coming Home” and simply three lion emojis are just three ways Twitter users have been renaming themselves in recent weeks. With the journey drawn to a close, Three Lions writer David Baddiel thinks there’s no time to waste.

6. Stick with the waistcoats they’ve got

A kid in a waistcoat Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Aside from football, England manager Gareth Southgate has also made an impact on the nation’s wardrobes this tournament. His dashing use of the waistcoat has boosted sales for retailers across the country, but if you’ve already invested, why give up on style just because of football? Sales may drop off, but fans can stay classy. 7. Look forward to the future

Croatia v England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Semi Final – Luzhniki Stadium Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA