999 operator told Grenfell Tower resident ‘I can’t really advise you’

A Grenfell Tower fire survivor was told by an operator she could not advise her what to do when she rang 999 reporting smoke on the 22nd floor.

Naomi Li, who lived on the second highest floor of the tower, called the emergency services at 1.30am but the operator did not explore possible escape routes with her.

She later managed to escape through thick smoke down 22 flights of stairs.

Her neighbours, who she had been sheltering with when she made the call, all died.

The transcript of the call, the 33rd received that night, was shown at the public inquiry on Thursday.

In it, Ms Li repeatedly tells the operator there is smoke and she has taken refuge in a neighbour’s flat.

After the operator starts to end the call, she interjects: “The flat? Sorry – do we stay in the flat?”

The operator replies: “Well, I obviously can’t really advise you, but I’ll let the firemen know you’re there, OK?”

While Ms Li survived, her neighbours who stayed – Nadia Choucair, 33, her husband Bassem Choukair, 40, their three children Mierna, 13, Fatima, 11, and Zainab, three, along with their grandmother Sirria, 60 – all died.