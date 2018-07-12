All eligible youngest immigrant children reunited with families, says US

All eligible small children separated from their families as a result of America’s zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents, the Trump administration said.

But nearly half of the children under five remain separated from their families because of safety concerns, the deportation of their parents and other issues, the administration said.

The administration was under a court mandate to reunify families separated between early May and June 20, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order that stopped separations.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of a woman who had been separated from her child, and US District Court Judge Dana Sabraw ordered all children reunited with their parents.

Fifty-seven children were reunified with their parents as of Thursday morning, administration officials said.

“Throughout the reunification process, our goal has been the well-being of the children and returning them to a safe environment,” a statement from the heads of the three agencies responsible for the process said.