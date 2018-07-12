Apology over police officers sleeping in gymnasium during Trump visit

A top-ranking officer has apologised after it was revealed police securing Donald Trump’s visit to the UK were being forced to sleep in conditions described as an “absolute disgrace”.

Hundreds of officers were to sleep in cramped lines of camp beds filling a vast gymnasium and sleeping mats on the floor of squash courts between long shifts policing the US president’s trip.

Essex Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Pippa Mills admitted the conditions were unacceptable and apologised to the officers, promising to rectify the situation.

“The conditions which I have been made aware of are not acceptable,” she said.

“Working with our military partners we have found alternative accommodation. This will address the concerns highlighted.”