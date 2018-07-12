Boy, 13, faces court charged with schoolgirl’s murder

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a schoolgirl in Ireland.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at Dublin District Children’s Court on Thursday morning charged with the murder of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel.

She was found dead in a derelict farmhouse outside the village of Lucan, Co Dublin, on May 16.

The boy, wearing a pink hoody, dark blue jeans and black trainers, was charged with the murder of Anastasia.

The boy attended court with his solicitor and sat beside his mother during the 10-minute hearing.