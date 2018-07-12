Bradley Lowery’s mother 'overjoyed' by NHS approval for cancer drug

Bradley Lowery's mother has said she is "overjoyed" by news that a drug used to treat the inspirational football fan is to be made available on the NHS. Gemma Lowery said it was a "huge step forward" that dinutuximab beta has been recommended for use by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) under final draft guidance published on Thursday. The treatment for patients with high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mainly affects children and young people, could increase survival, evidence suggests. While there is “uncertainty around the long-term clinical benefit” of the drug, Nice said the “potential survival gain” offered by its use was “substantial”.

Bradley Lowery on his sixth birthday. Credit: PA

Bradley died last July at the age of six, after first being diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18-months-old. The Sunderland fan, from Blackhall, County Durham, received dinutuximab beta during clinical trials, which his mother said helped to temporarily clear the cancer.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“This is a huge step forward in the world of neuroblastoma and takes away so much stress for the families whose children are fighting against it," Ms Lowery said. “I know first-hand how this drug is a huge benefit to children who have neuroblastoma. “Bradley became cancer-free after having dinutuximab beta as part of his frontline treatment. “Making it available on the NHS for children with high-risk neuroblastoma will be a huge relief for parents and will give them hope.”

Bradley developed a close friendship with footballer Jermain Defoe. Credit: PA