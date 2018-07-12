‘Charges dropped’ after Stormy Daniels arrested at US strip club

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against porn actress Stormy Daniels following her arrest at an Ohio adult club, her lawyer says. Michael Avenatti said in a tweet he was pleased prosecutors had dropped the charges and thanked them for their professionalism. A prosecutor’s memo he provided says an Ohio illegal touching law cannot be enforced because Ms Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, has only appeared once at the Columbus club.

The law refers to someone “who regularly appears nude or semi-nude” at a club. Mr Avenatti earler said that while Ms Daniels was performing on Wednesday night at Sirens some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way. He told MSNBC it was a police sting operation with multiple officers. Mr Avenatti said female undercover officers asked Ms Daniels if they could place their faces between her breasts. “It was an absurd use of law enforcement resources,” he said.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defence Act prohibits anyone who is not a family member touching a nude or semi-nude dancer. Columbus police said Daniels’s arrest was part of a long-term human trafficking investigation of illegal activity at city adult clubs. They said they have made numerous arrests under the law regarding illegal sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business, but did not immediately provide a number. Daniels was released on bail and court records show she posted 6,000 US dollars (£4,500).

