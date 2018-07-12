City job openings down almost a third as Brexit uncertainty dampens hiring

London’s financial services industry suffered a 29% drop in job openings in the year to June as Brexit uncertainty continues to dampen hiring in the capital.

A report by Morgan McKinley shows the number of jobs available last month dropped by nearly a third year-on-year, while those seeking jobs tumbled 35%.

The figures were slightly more promising on a month-on-month basis, with the amount of jobs available up 4%, but the report warned over celebrating too soon.

“No-one should uncork any champagne bottles just yet,” Hakan Enver, the managing director of Morgan McKinley Financial Services, said.

“Businesses still have a lot of pressing questions about their post-Brexit future.

“But with talks of a deal finally ramping up, optimism is slowly beginning to return.”

Month-on-month, the number of professionals on the job hunt increased 29% last month, marking the first job-seeker spike outside January in two-and-a-half years.

Mr Enver said it signalled a rebound in “extraordinary confidence in London’s financial services jobs market”.