Colombia detonates huge bridge before it opens

Colombian authorities have detonated a bridge - despite the structure never having officially opened.

Dramatic footage showed the construction collapsing into the depths of the Chirajara canyon following a controlled explosion.

The decision was taken after the bridge partially collapsed earlier this year, killing 10 workers.

Had it been completed, the bridge would have spanned 446 metres over the canyon, which is 286 metres deep, and connected the capital Bogota with the countries western planes.

Experts used 100 kilos of plastic explosives and 30 detonation devices to carry out the demolition.