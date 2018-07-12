Comcast raises stakes in battle for Sky with £26bn offer

The battle to take over Sky has been stepped up as Comcast upped their bid to £26 billion. Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox had turned up the heat earlier on Wednesday by putting forward an offer worth £24.5 billion, but late in the evening Comcast put forward a £14.75-a-share proposal. Fox had previously seen a £10.75-a-share price it offered 18 months ago surpassed by a £12.50-a-share proposal by the rival US cable group.

Comcast have upped their bid to take over Sky to £26 billion. Credit: PA

Comcast said that its increased cash offer has been recommended by the Sky Independent Committee of Directors. Brian Roberts, chief executive officer of Comcast, said: “We have long admired Sky which we believe is an outstanding company and a great fit with Comcast. “Today’s announcement further underscores this belief and our commitment to owning Sky.” All eyes will now turn to Fox to see if it will increase its offer for the 61% of Sky that it does not already own and see off competition from Comcast. Fox has faced heavy scrutiny from the UK Government and is waiting on a final decision over the sale of Sky News, which is expected to be made by the end of Thursday. Given the Murdoch family also owns News Corp, the publisher of newspapers such as The Sun and The Times, there have been concerns over media plurality.

The 61% of Sky that 21st Century Fox does not own is up for grabs. Credit: PA