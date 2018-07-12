Dominic Raab hails Brexit plans as practical way forward

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is insisting the Government’s new EU withdrawal proposals stay true to the referendum result while backing business. Ahead of the release of a much-anticipated white paper detailing the Brexit plan hammered out at a special Cabinet summit at Chequers, Mr Raab is saying the UK can continue frictionless cross-border trade with the EU in goods while setting its own tariffs for dealings with the rest of the world. The proposals have already caused outrage among many Leave supporters, and prompted the resignations of Mr Raab’s predecessor as Brexit secretary, David Davis, and ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson, from the Cabinet. In a foreword to the white paper to be published on Thursday, Mr Raab is expected to say: “In line with our modern industrial strategy, this Government is determined to make sure the UK is ready to lead the industries of the future and seize the opportunities of global trade.

Dominic Raab gave assurances on the Irish border Credit: David Young/PA

“At the same time, we need to cater for the deeply-integrated supply chains that criss-cross the UK and the EU, and which have developed over our 40 years of membership. “The plan outlined in this white paper delivers this balance. “It would take the UK out of the single market and the customs union. “It would give the UK the flexibility we need to strike new trade deals around the world, in particular breaking new ground for agreements in services.

