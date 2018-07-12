Theresa May aims to boost US-UK relations during Donald Trump visit

Theresa May will be seeking to improve her often publicly strained relationship with Donald Trump as she pushes for a post-Brexit trade deal with America during his visit to Britain.

The US president is set to touch down for his visit on Thursday after sparking a new firestorm on the international stage.

Mr Trump caused a fresh row with American allies at a Nato summit, when he said Germany was “totally controlled” by Russia and ratcheted up demands for other members to pay more for their collective defence.

A massive policing and security operation costing up to £10 million will be in place during his four-day trip, during which the president will hold talks with Mrs May and meet the Queen.

Huge protests have been planned for the visit, but Mr Trump is expected to avoid areas such as central London where demonstrators could gather.

Ahead of his departure from the US, Mr Trump suggested the UK was in a state of "turmoil" after the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis, going out of his way to praise the former foreign secretary and suggesting it was "up to the people" whether Mrs May stays in office.