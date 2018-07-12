Why are people so angry about Donald Trump’s UK visit given we rolled out the red carpet for Robert Mugabe?

The on-off visit of Donald Trump to the UK is finally happening - but that doesn't mean the controversy has stopped.

Thousands will take to the street to condemn the arrival of the leader of the free world, while a giant baby blimp will mock the US president from the sky.

Any yet Britain has entertained some equally controversial world leaders before him.

So why are people so unhappy this time and why didn't Mr Trump get the state visit treatment Britain offered to Robert Mugabe?